Man with stab wound left at Fort Wayne fire station, dies later at hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man with a stab wound was dropped off Thursday night at a fire station and later died at a hospital, the Fort Wayne Department says.

At 6:02 p.m. Thursday, police were sent to Fire Station 1 at 419 E. Main St. on reports of a stabbing.

A friend dropped the man off at the fire station.

Police later were led to a home in the 2200 block of Oliver Street. That is a residential area off Creighton Avenue west of South Anthony Boulevard. It has not yet been determined if the home is where the man was stabbed, according to a news release.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will determine the man’s identity.