Crime Watch 8

Man with trauma wounds dies downtown

An IMPD patrol car with illuminated red and blue lights. (WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Thursday morning after police found him downtown with trauma wounds, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 8 a.m. police responded to the 1000 block of East Washington Street. That’s in a commercial area just east of I-70 near the intersection at Southeastern Avenue.

When they arrived on scene, the man was pronounced dead. IMPD says it’s a homicide.

Police provided no information about a motive or a possible suspect. IMPD did not provide information on what type of trauma the man suffered from.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.