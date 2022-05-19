Crime Watch 8

Man, woman arrested after armed robberies, burglaries across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man and woman were arrested for their alleged involvement in various armed robberies and crimes across the city, police say.

David White, 38, and Holly Sloan, 36, admitted their crimes, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a Thursday news release.

IMPD on May 12 received a report of an armed robbery in the 8500 block of Sweet Birch Drive. That’s on the southeast side of South Franklin Road south of I-74. Officers arrived to find White and Sloan. They told police they’d been held at gunpoint by two suspects who attempted to make them remove cash from their checking account.

Investigators later found that White and Sloan were wanted for armed robbery warrants. Both were taken to the IMPD robbery office for an interview, where White and Sloan admitted to committing a robbery that happened at 3643 S. Keystone Ave. That’s a shopping plaza south of the I-65 interchange.

Police say one of them admitted to several other armed robbery and burglary incidences.

Investigators believe the robbery that White and Sloan originally contacted police for was fabricated to cover their other crimes throughout the city. Both on Thursday remained under investigation for those crimes.

Anyone with more information should contact the the IMPD robbery office at 317-327-3475.