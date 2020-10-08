Crime Watch 8

Man, woman arrested after robberies at Game Stop, Dollar General, Subway, gas stations

Andrew Mosier and Kristen Mosier. (Photos Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County prosecutor on Thursday was considering what charges to formally file against a man and woman that police say were involved in a series of business robberies.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday arrested Andrew Mosier, 34, and Kristen Mosier, 30, on preliminary robbery charges. They were taken to the Marion County jail, IMPD said in a news release late Wednesday night.

The robberies happened at several locations of Game Stop and Dollar General and at Subway restaurants and gas stations. The release did not indicate the locations, times or dates of the robberies, but said a man used a semi-automatic pistol in robberies.

The Mosiers were taken into custody in the 6300 block of Gray Road on the southwest side. The relationship of the Mosiers was not disclosed in an IMPD news release. A search warrant was used to access the suspects’ vehicle and home. IMPD said investigators found evidence during the search warrant of the home, but did not indicate how the evidence was connected to the robberies.

