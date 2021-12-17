Crime Watch 8

Man, woman arrested in Columbus hotel with drugs, gun, cash

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – Two 18-year-olds were arrested Thursday morning at a Columbus hotel, Columbus Police Department said Friday.

Around 8 a.m., officers were called for a report of a couple acting suspiciously at a hotel in the 2400 block of Johnathan Moore Pike, near the I-65 interchange for State Road 46. Additionally, officers were told that one of the two, Keegan Brooks, had a handgun and a large amount of cash.

Columbus police said that after officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with Brooks and Stefany Thomas, who were in a hotel room. Both Brooks and Thomas appeared to be under the influence of some kind of intoxicant, police said.

Later, officers obtained and then carried out a search warrant for the hotel room. Inside the room, officers found a pound of marijuana, about 90 oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia, a .38 caliber handgun, and more than $5,000 in cash.

Brooks and Thomas were arrested and taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.

Both face a number of preliminary drug-related charges. Online court records on Friday afternoon did not show cases filed against Brooks or Thomas.