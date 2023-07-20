Man, woman arrested in Vermillion County for sexual misconduct with child

NEWPORT, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police has arrested two adults in Vermillion County on criminal charges of sexual misconduct with a minor.

They are Jeremy Lock, 38, and Angela Lock, 34, both of Cayuga.

The arrests come after police say they were contacted by the North Vermillion Community School Corp. about the allegations.

Police say the child is younger than 16. They say the Locks are facing multiple charges.

Vermillion County sit on the Indiana-Illinois border and is about a 100-minute drive west of downtown Indianapolis.

News release