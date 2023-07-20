Man, woman arrested in Vermillion County for sexual misconduct with child
NEWPORT, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police has arrested two adults in Vermillion County on criminal charges of sexual misconduct with a minor.
They are Jeremy Lock, 38, and Angela Lock, 34, both of Cayuga.
The arrests come after police say they were contacted by the North Vermillion Community School Corp. about the allegations.
Police say the child is younger than 16. They say the Locks are facing multiple charges.
Vermillion County sit on the Indiana-Illinois border and is about a 100-minute drive west of downtown Indianapolis.
Domestic violence, sexual assault resources
- Indy Champions for Domestic Violence Prevention
- Children’s Bureau and Families First sexual assault counseling and advocacy: Call 317-634-6341 and ask to speak to a sexual assault advocate.
- The Julian Center: 24-hour Crisis Line: 317-920-9320.
- Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- 24-hour Sexual Assault Crisis Line: 833-338-7277
News release
“Cayuga Man and Woman Arrested for Sexual Misconduct with Minor
“Vermillion County – The Indiana State Police and the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department initiated a criminal investigation on April 20, 2023, after receiving information from the North Vermillion Community School Corporation concerning allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor.
“The investigation alleged that Jeremy Lock, age 38, and Angela Lock, age 34, both from Cayuga, Indiana, had presumably engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor under the age of 16. This allegation took place in Vermillion County.
“After conducting interviews on both individuals and executing a search warrant, Indiana State Police Master Trooper Detective Angie Hahn and Deputies Keith Warner and Nick Hall of the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department discussed their findings with the Vermillion County Prosecutor’s Office. This discussion resulted in the immediate arrest of Jeremy and Angela Lock on May 23, 2023. The couple was taken into custody without incident and are currently being detained in the Vermillion County Jail.
“Assisting Agencies: Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department, Vermillion County Prosecutor’s Office, Indiana Department of Child Services, North Vermillion Community School Corporation, and Susie’s Place Child Advocacy Center in Terre Haute.
“Arrested and Charges:
“Jeremy Lock, age, 38, Cayuga, IN
- Child Molestation Fondling or Touching with Child Under 14 (5 counts), Felony 1
- Incest, Felony 4
- Obstruction of Justice, Felony 6
- Possession of Child Pornography, Felony 6
“Angela Lock, age 34, Cayuga, IN
- Child Molestation Fondling or Touching with Child Under 14, Felony 1
- Incest, Felony 4
- Possession of Child Pornography, Felony 6
“Under the Law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Indiana State Police news release sent 12:38 p.m. July 19, 2023, from Sgt. Matt Ames, public information officer