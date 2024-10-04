Search
Man, woman die in shooting near North Mitthoefer Road

Scene of the incident near the 2900 block of North Mitthoefer Road. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)
by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man and a woman on Thursday night died in a shooting that’s been classified a murder and suicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office on Friday as Claudia Perez Lopez, 47, and Juan C Perez Mendez, 51.

Around 6:56 p.m. Thursday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of North Mitthoefer Road on a report of a person shot.

The coroner’s office say Mendez committed suicide and was found dead on Mitthoefer Road, and Lopez died later at Eskenazi Hospital.

According to investigators, the man and woman started arguing around 3 p.m. Thursday, which led to the shooting.

No further information was released.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this story.

