Crime Watch 8

Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Mulberry

MULBERRY, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities in Clinton County believe two adults found dead in Mulberry Tuesday night were killed in a murder-suicide.

Clinton County deputies were called to the 200 block of South Elm Street in Mulberry Tuesday around 5:10 p.m. to conduct a welfare check.

When they arrived to the scene they found Robert “Keith” Lipsett, 57, and Carrie Hazlebaker, 42, both of Mulberry, fatally shot inside the garage.

Authorities and the Clinton County coroner determined Hazlebaker shot Lipsett from behind before she took her own life.

The investigation remains ongoing while detectives work to determine a motive for the slayings.