Crime Watch 8

Man, woman found dead in murder-suicide in Clermont home

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent just after 1:30 p.m. Feb. 12, 2022, to assist Clermont Police Department officer with a check on the welfare of people at a home in the 9000 block of Log Run Drive North. (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)

CLERMONT, Ind. (WISH) — Homicide detectives say a man and a woman were found dead with “apparent trauma” in a murder-suicide on Saturday afternoon in this Marion County town.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday to assist Clermont Police Department officer with a check on the welfare of people at a home in the 9000 block of Log Run Drive North. That’s southeast of the intersection of I-74 and North Raceway Road on Marion County’s northwest side.

The names of the man and woman will be released by the Marion County Coroner’s Office once their family is notified.

Police provided no additional information on what they found upon entering the home. Police did not say in a news release if the relationship of the man and woman is known.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Eric Amos at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at eric.amos@indy.gov.

Clermont is a Marion County town with about 1,500 residents.