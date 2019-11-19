1  of  10
Man, woman wanted for robbery

Crime Watch 8

by: Staff Reports

Photo of two robbery suspects. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police are searching for a man and wanted for robbery, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said that on Aug. 20, at approximately 1:45 p.m., the black suspects entered the Party City in the 10500 block of East Washington Street.

Officers said the pair grabbed several items and then attempted to exit the store without paying.

An employee confronted the suspects and was then physically assaulted which resulted in injuries requiring medical treatment.

Anyone with information on the case, should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

