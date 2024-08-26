Man wounded in overnight shooting, but IMPD isn’t sure where it happened

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police investigating a Monday morning shooting on Indy’s east side are still trying to work out one key detail — exactly where it happened.

Just after 3:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a possible person shot on 40th Street near Arlington Avenue. That’s a residential area north of 38th Street, about three miles west of I-465.

Police arrived and found a wounded man who said he was shot earlier in the morning at a nearby apartment complex, but investigators didn’t find any evidence of a shooting there, officers at the scene told News 8.

The victim was awake and breathing when transported to a hospital. Police did not provide an update on his condition.

IMPD says it’s still working to figure out what happened and who might be responsible.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.