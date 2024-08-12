Man wounded in parking garage police shooting in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police shot and wounded a man Sunday night after police approached him to speak about stalking accusations and the man crashed his car into the officer’s vehicle in response.

The incident happened around 7:50 p.m. Sunday, Indiana State Police say.

A 911 caller reported to Carmel dispatchers that a man was stalking and harassing them somewhere in the 12800 block of Old Meridian Street. That’s in a business and residential area near an apartment complex and a Meijer at Old Meridian Street and Grand Boulevard.

Carmel Police Department officers searched the area of the man, who was said to be driving a blue sports car.

Around 8:15 p.m., another officer found a blue Dodge Charger occupied by a man matching the suspect’s description. That officer parked his patrol car in front of the Charger and then exited, ordering the man to get out of the car.

The man refused, and continued to refuse even after another officer arrived.

State police say a few moments later, the man suddenly drove forward, striking a police SUV. After he hit the car, an officer fired his weapon through the Charger’s windshield, hitting the man at least once.

The suspect continued to spin his tires while hitting the SUV. Officers then broke out the window and pulled the man out of the car, taking him into custody.

Police provided medical aid to the suspect until medics arrived. He was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. An officer was also wounded after receiving a cut to the hand while providing aid to the suspect. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The officer who fired their gun was placed on administrative leave following the shooting.

State police say they would be assisting in the investigation.