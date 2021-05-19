Crime Watch 8

Man, 27, arrested for death of Fort Wayne 1-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) – A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 1-year-old child in Fort Wayne.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, 27-year-old Shaquille Rowe has been taken into custody.

Rowe’s arrest comes after an autopsy revealed that the child died as a result of blunt force injuries to the chest.

Officers were initially called to the run at a residence in the 2700 block of Millbrook Drive.

Rowe faces preliminary charges for battery to a minor causing death and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.