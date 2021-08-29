Crime Watch 8

Man’s body found at Eagle Creek Park; death ‘doesn’t appear natural’

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 3:40 p.m. Aug. 29, 2021, to a "death investigation/natural or unknown cause" in a portion of the park on the west side of Eagle Creek Reservoir along Sunnyhill Road off West 56th Street. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man’s body was found Sunday afternoon in a ditch toward the reservoir at Eagle Creek Park, and the death does not appear to be from natural causes, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 3:40 p.m. Sunday to a “death investigation/natural or unknown cause” in a portion of the park on the west side of Eagle Creek Reservoir along Sunnyhill Road off West 56th Street. Officers and investigators are gathered in the parking lot featuring the the Galyan’s Bear sculpture and at the entry to the Eagle’s Crest Trail.

Detectives are trying to determine why the man’s body was in the area and hoping to rule out whether it’s a homicide, a suicide or something else, said Samone Burris, a public-information officer with IMPD.

The public information officer said in an initial email, “IMPD officers responded to 8340 W 56th Street on report of a Death Investigation that preliminary doesn’t appear natural.”

Police had received no reports of gunfire in the area, Burris said.

Anyone who was in the area earlier today was asked to call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475.