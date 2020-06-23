Man’s death at home on south side ruled a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man death’s Monday afternoon at a home on the south side has been ruled a homicide, police said Tuesday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said its officers were called about 4 p.m. Monday to a possible person down inside a home at the corner of East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive and South Meridian Street. That’s near Holy Cross and St. Joseph Cemetery.

A 911 caller alerted police.

The coroner’s office on Tuesday ruled the death a homicide and, police said, will release the man’s name once proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

Anyone with information was asked to notify IMPD, which did not provide any additional information about the death.