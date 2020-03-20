Crime Watch 8

Man’s death deemed homicide after body found on porch in Linton

by: Staff Reports
LINTON, Ind. (WISH) — Linton police are asking the public for information after a man’s body was found on a porch Wednesday.

According to Linton Police Department, officers were called to a vacant home in Linton after a man’s body was found on the porch.

Linton is a small town of about 5,000 people located southwest of Indianapolis.

Police identified the victim as John Chapman, 46, of Linton.

According to investigators, the scene of the crime was “notably suspicious.” An autopsy was conducted Thursday and it was determined Chapman’s death was a homicide.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked contact the Linton Police Department at 812-847-4411.

