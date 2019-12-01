Man’s death on near east side treated as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The death of a man found unresponsive Sunday morning on the city’s near east side is being treated as a homicide, police said.

Just after 10:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Beville Avenue, west of the intersection of Michigan and Rural streets, on a report of a death investigation. They arrived to find an unresponsive man who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The death was being investigated as a homicide, IMPD said.

No additional information about the identity of the man, the circumstances of the shooting or potential suspect was immediately released by police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.