Marion County correctional officer arrested for trafficking drugs

Nijell Holmes (Photo Provided/Marion County Sheriff's Office)
by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A correctional officer at the Marion County Adult Detention Center was arrested by her colleagues in the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Criminal Division after trafficking drugs into the facility earlier this month.

Nijell Holmes, 25, had been employed by the MCSO for less than two years before her arrest and immediate termination. She had no prior disciplinary history.

After arriving for her shift Wednesday, Holmes was greeted by MCSO detectives and questioned. A subsequent search of her person turned additional narcotics she allegedly intended to traffic into the facility.

Detectives arrested Holmes on charges of dealing in a scheduled drug and trafficking with an inmate. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make final charging decisions.

