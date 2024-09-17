Search
Marion County Forensic Services Agency employee faces child porn charges

Kevin Riley (Provided Photo/
by: Adam Krent
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County Forensic Services Agency employee is suspended without pay after his arrest for child porn.

Kevin Riley is facing 10 counts of child exploitation and one count of distributing child porn.

Police tracked him down after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators say one of the pictures he uploaded showed his wedding band.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.

