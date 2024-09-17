Marion County Forensic Services Agency employee faces child porn charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County Forensic Services Agency employee is suspended without pay after his arrest for child porn.

Kevin Riley is facing 10 counts of child exploitation and one count of distributing child porn.

Police tracked him down after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators say one of the pictures he uploaded showed his wedding band.

