Judge blocks former Center Twp. constable request to withdraw guilty plea

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County judge will not allow former Center Township Constable Denise Hatch to withdraw her guilty plea.

Marion Superior Court Judge William Nelson issued his order Nov. 6.

Hatch had been scheduled to be in court Tuesday to argue her plea deal should be tossed out.

In October, Hatch pleaded guilty to official misconduct, unlawful carrying of a handgun, and disorderly conduct.

These charges follow a series of incidents throughout the year.

In February 2024, the constable was formally charged with five different crimes, including two felony charges of official misconduct, a felony of attempted assisting a criminal, and misdemeanors of theft, and attempting to resist law enforcement.

In the theft incident, Hatch was arrested after she attempted to return a rotten bag of produce to a grocery store. When store staff refused to accept the produce, court documents say Hatch walked out with freshly bagged produce, setting off the store alarm. She was then arrested.

She was also taken into custody for felony misconduct and invasion of privacy in May after she was spotted wearing a full constable uniform and carrying a handgun. She was not allowed to carry a gun as part of the conditions from the February produce theft.

Judge Nelson in October sentenced her to time served as part of her plea agreement. She also had to pay a fine for court costs.

Hatch was also forced to resign as township constable.