Marion County prosecutor relaunches Good Faith Initiative for child support

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A program to help parents pay child support is relaunching in August.

The Marion County prosecutor is bringing back the Good Faith Initiative. The program helps parents who have fallen behind on payments and lost their driver’s licenses.

During August, those parents can make affordable payments toward their child support obligations and get their licenses back, the prosecutor’s office said. A flyer explains how it works.

The goal is to help people who are willing to make a good faith effort.

The prosecutor says 105 people got their licenses reinstated in December when the program first launched.