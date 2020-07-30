Crime Watch 8

Marion County prosecutor relaunches Good Faith Initiative for child support

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A program to help parents pay child support is relaunching in August.

The Marion County prosecutor is bringing back the Good Faith Initiative. The program helps parents who have fallen behind on payments and lost their driver’s licenses.

During August, those parents can make affordable payments toward their child support obligations and get their licenses back, the prosecutor’s office said. A flyer explains how it works.

The goal is to help people who are willing to make a good faith effort.

The prosecutor says 105 people got their licenses reinstated in December when the program first launched.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Trained sniffer dogs can detect COVID-19 with high accuracy, will soon be in airports, hospitals

News /

Prosecutor: No charges for officer in Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson, Missouri

National /

Marian University to launch new tech designed to help fight coronavirus

Coronavirus /

COVID-19 rate will decide if Marion County students learn in person or virtually

Local /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.