Marion County prosecutors obtain convictions in three homicides

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Wednesday that prosecuting attorneys obtained guilty verdicts in three homicides.

Kevin Penelton was found guilty of murder and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon for the December 2020 shooting death of Kenneth Batts Jr. Penelton was convicted by a jury after a two-day trial. A sentence hearing is set for August 4 at 10:30 a.m.

On Dec, 12, 2020, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found Kenneth Batts Jr. dead in his vehicle in the 6300 block of Maidstone Road. IMPD detectives identified Penelton through security footage provided by the property manager.

Penelton and Batts arrived at the scene in separate cars. Penelton was seen approaching Batt’s car holding a gun outside of the driver’s side door and getting into a brief altercation with Batts. During the altercation, Batts was shot in the head.

Kelyn Harris was convicted of two counts of murder for the August 2021 shooting deaths of Frederick Small and Ezekiel Watkins. Harris was convicted after a two-day trial. A sentence hearing is set for August 10 at 1 p.m.

On May 21, 2021, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a gas station in the 3800 block of North Mitthoeffer Road. After arriving, officers found Ezekiel Watkins and Frederick Small suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident was captured on the gas station’s security cameras. Harris and another man, William Glasper lll, were seen standing inside the gas station. While waiting in line, both men were seen looking towards the front doors of the business. Watkins and Small arrived shortly after, and within seconds of entering the gas station, Harris walks to the front of the aisle and shoots Watkins and Small. Glasper and Harris fled to their vehicle and left the scene.

In March, Glasper pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal and carrying a handgun without a license.

