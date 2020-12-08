Crime Watch 8

Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announces creation of Conviction Integrity Unit

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In 2021, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will add a new unit to their office.

On Tuesday, the prosecutor’s office announced the creation of a Conviction Integrity Unit.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the unit will “will work to prevent, identify, and remedy wrongful convictions by conducting fact-based reviews of past convictions”

“The only person who benefits from a wrongful conviction is the person who committed the crime,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. “Incarcerating an individual who did not commit the crime undermines the integrity of the judicial system and does not bring justice to victims.”

The Conviction Integrity Unit will work as an independent unit within the prosecutor’s office. An attorney, investigator and a paralegal will comprise the new unit.

Mears said the creation of the unit is a response to community requests and comes after seeing the successful results of similar departments around the country.

