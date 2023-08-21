Marion County sheriff seeks public’s help to find wanted sex offender
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a wanted sex offender.
Michael Kidwell, 39, has an active warrant for felony possession of child pornography, the sheriff’s office said Monday.
Kidwell has a lengthy criminal history, including past charges of child exploitation, possession of a controlled substance, driving while suspended, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
“This individual has evaded many attempts for arrest but is believed to still be living locally,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.
Police described Kidwell as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighing about 155 pounds. He may be driving a 2014 Chrysler 200 or a 2015 black Buick Encore.
Anyone with information on Kidwell or his whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.
Kidwell is encouraged to turn himself in through the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Safe Surrender program by calling 317-327-7233.