Marion County sheriff seeks public’s help to find wanted sex offender

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find wanted sex offender Michael Kidwell. (Provided Photo/Marion County Sheriff's Office)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a wanted sex offender.

Michael Kidwell, 39, has an active warrant for felony possession of child pornography, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

Kidwell has a lengthy criminal history, including past charges of child exploitation, possession of a controlled substance, driving while suspended, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

“This individual has evaded many attempts for arrest but is believed to still be living locally,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Police described Kidwell as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighing about 155 pounds. He may be driving a 2014 Chrysler 200 or a 2015 black Buick Encore.

Anyone with information on Kidwell or his whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Kidwell is encouraged to turn himself in through the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Safe Surrender program by calling 317-327-7233.