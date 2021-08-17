Crime Watch 8

Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted sex offender

(Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
by: Kyle Bloyd
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are asking for your help in finding a convicted sex offender.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 52-year-old Christopher “Shane” Owen. He’s wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. He was previously convicted of aggravated sexual battery of a child in Tennessee.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana say Owen is 6’5″ and 165 pounds.

If you know where he is, contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Your tip will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

