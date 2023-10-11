Marion man arrested after child on bike hit by vehicle

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Grant County deputies arrested a Marion man who is suspected of hitting a child on a bike on Tuesday and leaving the scene.

According to a statement from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the child is currently admitted to an Indianapolis hospital and is in stable condition.

The child, identified by police Wednesday as a 15-year-old boy, was riding his bike to catch a school bus when he was struck by a vehicle in the 2700 block of West 38th Street.

An Investigation led to the arrest of 49-year-old Jimmy Roll. Investigators plan to seek additional charges as Roll’s driver’s license was already suspended indefinitely. Judge Micheal Holtz of Marion County City Court issued the initial warrant and has set the bond to $20,000 in cash.

In the statement, Sheriff Garcia of Grant County thanked the public for the quick resolution to this incident.