Crime Watch 8

Marion man arrested for child pornography

Illuminated blue police lights atop a police patrol car. (WISH Photo)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police arrested a Marion man Tuesday morning for possessing child pornography.

Austin Brankle, 38, was taken to the Grant County Jail. Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Brankle may have multiple nude photos of kids.

Throughout the investigation, police received probable cause to search his home where they found several images of child pornography.

Anyone with information about exploited children should contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5677.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Gambling app boom fuels in-stadium fan bets

Local /

What is a flash freeze? Why is it a concern?

Weather Stories /

Over 10,000 people without power in Kokomo

Local /

Tasty Takeout: The Whistle Stop

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.