Crime Watch 8

Marion man arrested for child pornography

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police arrested a Marion man Tuesday morning for possessing child pornography.

Austin Brankle, 38, was taken to the Grant County Jail. Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Brankle may have multiple nude photos of kids.

Throughout the investigation, police received probable cause to search his home where they found several images of child pornography.

Anyone with information about exploited children should contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5677.