Marion man arrested for possession of child pornography

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A Marion man was arrested for three counts of possession of child pornography on Thursday, Indiana State Police say.

Indiana State Police along with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob Deck, 25, after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a release said Tuesday.

Police say their investigation led them to Deck and issued an arrest and search warrant. Officers found Deck near his home on Olive Street and took him into custody.

While Deck was in custody, police began to search his home and found multiple electronic devices. Deck was then taken to the Grant County Jail on preliminary charges of three counts of possession of child pornography.