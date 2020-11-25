Marion man killed, found dead near reservoir east of Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 27-year-old from Marion was identified Wednesday as the man found dead near a reservoir east of Kokomo on Monday, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police and the Howard County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday that Christopher Leo Rucker, who formerly lived in Yazoo, Michigan, was killed from a gunshot wound.

Howard County 911 Dispatch Center received a report of an unconscious and unresponsive person shortly after noon Monday near the intersection of Howard County roads 500 East and 100 North. That’s about 3 miles east of Kokomo near the Wildcat Creek reservoir. Paramedics pronounced the male dead a few minutes after he was found, the sheriff’s office said in a news release from Capt. Jordan Buckley.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at 765-614-3372.