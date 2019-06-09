Vincent Sharp, 24, faces a charge of murder and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in the shooting death of 25-year-old Isaiah Horton on June 9, 2019. (Provided Photo/Marion PD)

MARION, Ind. (WISH) -- Police have arrested a 24-year-old man who they say confessed to shooting a man as part of an ongoing feud between the men.

Vincent Sharp, 24, faces preliminary charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Officers with the Marion Police Department responded to the 2500 block of Jefferson Circle around 6:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find a victim, identified by police Sunday afternoon as 25-year-old Isaiah Horton, who was taken to Marion General Hospital, where he later died.

During their investigation, police located Sharp in Kokomo and brought him back to Marion, where he confessed to shooting Horton, according to a release from the department. .

Sharp told police he was walking his dog when he saw Horton walking, too. Horton "made a comment to him about a family member," and Sharp ran after him and began shooting. Sharp told police the incident was "part of an ongoing feud" between the two men, according to the release.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981 or call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS.