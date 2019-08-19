Marion police: 61-year-old shot during drug deal turned bad

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A 61-year-old was found shot and lying in a street after a drug deal turned bad, police said.

Marion Police Department was called on a report of shots fired about 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of South Gallatin Street. They found Ernest Smith Jr. had been shot in the right thigh.

Smith was treated at Marion General Hospital and later taken to a Fort Wayne hospital. Smith’s injury was not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Police on Monday afternoon said they were searching for a suspect who fled the area in a dark-colored vehicle.