Marion police arrest Kokomo man for homicide

Keegan Mills, 25, of Kokomo (Provided Photo/Marion Police Department)
by: Daja Stowe
MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo homicide suspect was arrested Wednesday after a man was found with gunshot wounds in a Marion neighborhood, police say.

At 7:39 p.m., Grant County Central Dispatch received a 911 call from a female screaming that she needed help in the 700 block of South Miller Avenue. When officers arrived they spoke with a female who stated her boyfriend, identified as 25-year-old Quentin McCool of Marion had been shot.

McCool was taken to Marion Health where he later died.

Officers say they identified 25-year-old Keegan Mills as the suspect in the shooting. He was arrested for murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

