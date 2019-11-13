Marion police looking for man who used butcher knife to rob liquor store

Marion police are looking for this man who used a butcher knife to rob a liquor store Tuesday night. (Provided Photo/Marion Police Department)

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Marion police are searching for a man who used a butcher knife to rob a liquor store Tuesday night.

According to the Marion Police Department, a man in his 20s walked into the Save-On Liquor store just after 9 p.m. armed with a butcher knife. That’s at 3754 S. Western Ave.

The store clerk told police the man was wearing a mask and a hooded sweatshirt that covered part of his face. The clerk said she asked the man to remove the mask, he said no, and then showed her his knife and demanded money.

The man took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and then left the scene.

He is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs between 170 and 200 pounds. He was wearing a grey sweatshirt, dark grey sweatpants and a mask.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981 or Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS.