Martinsville man arrested by state police following monthslong child porn investigation

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Martinsville man was arrested by the Indiana State Police on Tuesday following a nine-month child porn investigation, police say.

In October 2023, Bing image search reported an IP address to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for uploading child sex abuse material.

Court documents obtained by News 8 say state police detectives traced back the IP address to an address in the 600 block of Parkside Drive in Martinsville.

Through further investigation, police determined 42-year-old Adam Anderson lived at the home with his wife and their two young sons.

On Jan. 24, detectives spoke with Anderson. Anderson confirmed living at the house in Martinsville, and told police that he did watch pornography on his cell phone and a private gaming computer only used by him.

During his interview, Anderson told police he was “concerned” about some of the material online, but said he “(didn’t know) if he has ever been on the illegal (porn) sites.”

Anderson also said detectives would not find any child pornography on his phone or personal computer. When officers asked for the passcode on his phone, court documents say Anderson refused to give the password and asked for a lawyer.

On June 26, state police were able to access Anderson’s cell phone. On it, detectives found five pictures of child sex abuse material picturing girls under the age of 12. Detectives also determined that the photos found on Anderson’s phone were taken inside his home.

Anderson was arrested and taken to the Morgan County jail on Tuesday. He was not listed as an inmate on Monday.

He faces charges for five counts of possession of child pornography. He was due in court for a hearing on July 19.