Crime Watch 8

Martinsville man arrested for drugs following chase

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Martinsville man was arrested Saturday evening following a chase in Johnson County.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, just after 10 p.m. on April 10, deputies spotted a vehicle trying to illegally navigate the roundabout at Fairview and Morgantown roads. The vehicle then proceeded to run a stop sign at Bluff Road.

The deputy on scene attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver of the vehicle, 38–year-old Joshua Mercer, refused to comply. Instead, the vehicle, fled, at a high rate of speed, west on Fairview Road, going past State Road 37 and finally coming to a stop in a field in a dead-end portion of Fairview Road.

Mercer was then apprehended. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of 470 grams of meth, 43 grams of marijuana, other drug paraphernalia and more than $3,400 in cash.

Additionally, deputies said Mercer appeared to be under the influence of narcotics at the time of his arrest. He was also found to be on probation out of Marion County.

Mercer faces a number of preliminary charges including operating while intoxicated, possession of meth, marijuana and paraphernalia as well as for operating without ever having received a valid license.