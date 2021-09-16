Crime Watch 8

Martinsville man arrested for possession of child porn

Photo of Andrew Shaeffer. (Provided Photo/Morgan County Jail)
by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) -Tips to police led to the arrest of a Martinsville man for possession of child pornography, according to the Indiana State Police.

On Wednesday, a search warrant was served at the residence of 20-year-old Andrew Schaeffer.

Schaeffer was taken into custody and transported to the Morgan County Jail.

ISP said the investigation into Schaeffer began after receiving a number of tips in June from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Schaeffer faces five preliminary charges for possession of pornography.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Tahj Mowry talks ‘Full House,’ family, football season

All Indiana /

Wendy Williams tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus /

Game of the Week preview: Warren Central vs Ben Davis

High School - The Zone /

New CEO for Northeast Indiana Partnership

Inside INdiana Business /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image