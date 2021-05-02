Crime Watch 8

Mary Castle early learning center, elementary school closed Monday after shooting in parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An early learning center and an elementary school in Lawrence Township schools will be closed to students on Monday after a domestic-related shooting on school property, the district said Sunday.

In a letter to district families, Superintendent Shawn Smith said “the decision of one person shook the community,” in reference to a Friday afternoon shooting in the parking lot of the Early Learning Center at Mary Castle, which shares a campus with Mary Castle Elementary School.

Smith said “an estranged family member” came to the campus “with the sole purpose of taking the life of the mother of a young child receiving special services.” Police on Friday said one person was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No students or staff were injured, and classes were dismissed early after being on lockdown, the school said Friday.

Smith said, “Our children were protected and the life of the victim saved by the swift action of staff and first responders.”

The early learning center and the elementary school will be back open Tuesday “for a supportive and safe re-entry” for students. There will not be virtual instruction on Monday, and staff should report for work as usual, the district said in a message on its website.

Full letter from Superintendent Smith: