McCordsville man to plead guilty in fatal hit-and-run of Anderson bicyclist

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Terry Huff, 67, of Anderson, was riding his bicycle west along State Road 234 when he was struck by a vehicle from behind sometime before 10:25 a.m. July 26, 2019. (Photo Provided/Hancock County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office)

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A McCordsville man and prosecutors have reached a plea deal in the July 2019 hit-and-run in northern Hancock County involving a bicyclist from Anderson.

Jonathan K. Jacobi, 38, will plead guilty to a count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Another similar count will be dismissed.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Terry Huff, 67, of Anderson, was riding his bicycle west along State Road 234 when he was struck by a vehicle from behind sometime before 10:25 a.m. July 26, 2019. The crash occurred just west of State Road 9, about six miles north of Greenfield near the rural community of Eden.

Huff was found laying in a ditch by another driver and police were called to the scene. He died Aug. 4, 2019, at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

Evidence collected from the scene indicated Huff was legally riding with traffic near the white fog line when he was struck.

Video surveillance from a homeowner of the hit-and-run eventually led to Jacobi, who according to deputies, confessed to being the driver of the truck in the hit-and-run. Deputies said they found the truck in a Marion County body shop.

Jacobi is free on bond pending his sentencing at 1 p.m. Sept. 21. Judge Scott Sirk will consider the plea deal. The penalty penalty proposed in the plea deal would would be from two to 12 years in prison, and a fine up up to $10,000.