Crime Watch 8

Mears seeks special prosecutor in fatal shooting of teen at mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County prosecutor has filed a motion seeking a special prosecutor in Tuesday night’s Castleton Square Mall shooting that killed a teenager.

Michael Mason Jr., a 16-year-old boy, died at a hospital shortly after the shooting. Also, a 21-year-old man is recovering from four gunshot wounds to his legs, according to the man’s father.

Prosecutor Ryan Mears cited a conflict of interest in the case. The Marion Superior Court document filed Thursday by Mears does not provide details of the conflict, but says he wants to avoid an appearance of impropriety.

The criminal case has been sealed from public view, but the prosecutor’s office shared the document with the news media. Authorities have not announced an arrest in the case.