Mentors, parents, teens discuss youth violence

LAWRENCE, Ind (WISH) — Teenagers who turned their lives around hoped to inspire their peers at a youth empowerment town hall on Wednesday evening.

The Marion County Youth Violence Prevention Coalition, a group of organizations addressing youth violence, sponsored the event at Lawrence Central High School.

Just last week, the Marion County prosecutor told I-Team 8 that a disturbing number of juveniles have been arrested and found guilty of felonies in Marion County. I-Team 8 uncovered more than 650 cases just in 2022 and 2023.

Jaden Howleit, 18, is almost finished serving his probation. He spent two months in jail on a gun charge. “Just getting locked up changed my perspective on life and how I looked at things,” he said.

Howleit is also an ambassador for VOICES. The organization helps young Black men become role models in their community and advocates for youth-serving organizations. He wants to help kids his age stay clear of violence.

“Really here to get my word out, show my confidence, show my heart, and really talk about my experience, how it was, to see if they can relate.”

Teens from other organizations who followed similar a similar path as Howleit met with their peers in breakout sessions. They discussed ideas and suggestions for improving the quality of life in their communities.

Parents and adult advocates participated in a similar conversation. Judge Geoffrey Gaither of Marion Superior Court 9 led the discussion.

A former juvenile court judge, Gaither says his courtroom was a revolving door for youths. He says a holistic approach needs to be taken to solve gun violence. “You can’t solve housing without solving education without solving mental health without solving public health.”

Howleit has no intention of going back to the life he once lived. He wants to attend trade school to become an electrician and help his sister open a barbershop. “Yeah, you’re supposed to worry about now, but, at the same time, you’re supposed to have your future planned out.”

Organizers says they will have another town hall forum to present their solutions to local and state leaders.