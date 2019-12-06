Metro police arrest suspect in robberies of several area cell phone stores

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Metro police have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for multiple robberies of area Metro PCS stores.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Alonzo Sargent, 21, was arrested for his alleged involvement in multiple robberies of the cell phone stores.

According to IMPD, detectives with the Covert Robbery Unit were looking into the robberies and on Nov. 25 they found a suspect vehicle connected to the crimes.

Investigators were later led to Sargent as a suspect in the case.

A traffic stop on Sargent was conducted and he fled from officers, fell to the ground and stood back up with a handgun in his hands.

He was seen running into the common area of an apartment building in the area. Officers were able to set up a perimeter and he was arrested a short time later without incident.

Officers found a broken handgun and live ammunition where they arrested Sargent. A loaded handgun was also found along the route Sargent used to flee from the officers.

Police believe Sargent is the suspect in multiple robberies in the area. According to online court records, Sargent was charged Thursday with carrying a handgun without a license, two counts of resisting law enforcement and two counts of armed robbery.