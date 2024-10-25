Fire at Indiana prison causes minor injury; visitation, volunteer activities halted

BUNKER HILL, Ind. (WISH) — A small fire with a minor injury was under investigation Thursday at Miami Correctional Facility, the Indiana Department of Correction said.

The facility suspended visitation and volunteer activities due to “safety and security issues,” the prison said on social media just after 6 a.m. Thursday.

A spokesman for the department told News 8 by email, “Some incarcerated individuals were temporarily evacuated from the housing unit. A staff member was taken to the hospital but has since been treated and released.”

On July 6, a Department of Correction officer was injured after an incident with an inmate. The officer went to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment before being released. The prison was published similar restrictions on social media at that time.

The prison has what’s called a high medium security facility about that can house more than 3,100 men. It also has a Level 1 security facility that can house more than 200.