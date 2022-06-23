Crime Watch 8

Michigan City man arrested for child pornography possession

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A man was taken into custody in Michigan City on Wednesday for his possession of child pornography.

Scott A. Dailey, 50, was taken to the LaPorte County Jail. He will stay there until his initial hearing. He faces preliminary charges of possession of child pornography.

Members of the Indiana State Police Cyber Crimes Unit conducted a search warrant on the 2700 block of Wozniak Rd. in Michigan City, IN. This resulted from a previous investigation by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding activities on a social media account connected to Dailey.

Final charges will be determined by the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Dailey is considered innocent unless proven guilty in court.