Michigan man arrested after several vehicles shot in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Michigan man has been arrested after at least four vehicles were shot in Shelby County on Sunday.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 36-year-old Frederick Charles of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Investigators say at least four vehicles were hit and two firearms were located.

Investigators say they received reports of a man standing in the road and shooting at vehicles, which then led to a pursuit.

Online jail records list preliminary charges of attempted murder for Charles.