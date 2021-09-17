Crime Watch 8

Minivan strikes house, causes fire on northwest side; driver taken to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman is in the hospital after a minivan hit a house on the city’s northwest side overnight, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 1:20 a.m., crews responded to a residence in the 6100 block of Pillory Circle for a residence fire.

Police said a minivan was traveling southbound on Zionsville Road at a high rate of speed when it became airborne and then struck a house.

In addition to hitting the house, the minivan struck a gas line and an electrical box which resulted in a fire. A portion of the house did sustain severe damage.

The resident in the house at the time of the crash and fire was able to escape.

The woman driver of the minivan had left the scene of the crash and fire. However, she was later apprehended by police and transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

Police say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.