Crime Watch 8

Missouri man arrested in Lawrence County for child molesting

Gary Jones was arrested for child molesting on March 26, 2022. (Provided Photo/Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)

BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — A 70-year-old Missouri man was arrested Saturday for child molesting while visiting family in Lawrence County, Indiana State Police said Monday.

Gary Jones is charged with one count of child molesting.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jones on Saturday, and he was transported to the Lawrence County Jail.

ISP says allegations made by a 13-year-old in February 2021 prompted an investigation.