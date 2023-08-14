Missouri man arrested in road rage shooting on I-70 in Indiana

BRAZIL, Ind. (WISH) — A Missouri man was arrested Monday following a road rage shooting that hit a vehicle with an adult and child traveling on Interstate 70 in Clay County, Indiana State Police says.

At noon Monday, troopers from the Putnamville Post responded to an emergency 911 call reporting a road rage incident that led to gunfire near the 24-mile marker westbound on I-70, according to a release.

State police say the reported incident involved a driver of a silver Ford Mercury reportedly shooting at a black Honda. Officers located the two vehicles on U.S. 41 near a gas station and detained the driver of the Mercury, Michael Smith, 53, of Wentzville, Missouri, a St. Louis suburb.

Detectives responded to the scene and learned that Smith became “enraged” at the other vehicle and allegedly fired one shot at the Honda, hitting the other vehicle which was occupied by an adult and a child.

Smith was arrested and taken to the Clay County Justice Center on charges of: