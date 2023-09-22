Mistakenly released murder suspect believed to not be in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Minnesota homicide suspect who was mistakenly released last week from the Marion County jail, spurring a dayslong manhunt, is believed to have left Indianapolis, investigators say.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office determined that Kevin Mason, 28, of St. Paul, left Indianapolis on the evening of Sept. 13, the same he was mistakenly released.

A $1,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest of Mason.

The sheriff’s office says law enforcement agencies in areas where Mason is believed to have connections were notified and the investigations are being overseen by the United States Marshals Services.

“As a former U.S. Marshal, I have a personal understanding of the far-reaching tools our federal partners have,” said MCSO Sheriff Kerry J. Forestal. “With 56 regional task forces and their capture of nearly 76,000 fugitives in 2022, I am fully confident they will locate Kevin Mason and bring him into custody.”

