Mistrial declared in Grundy’s federal case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mistrial has been declared in the third day of the trial of Richard Grundy III.

The trial just got underway on Monday.

The court found that an order concerning juror information was violated. A new trial date will be set later.

Prosecutors have said that Grundy led a drug ring that sold marijuana, meth, cocaine and heroin.

Grundy and four others, who authorities call “the Grundy’ Gang, are facing prosecution.

More than a dozen other suspects have already pleaded guilty.

At one point, Grundy was connected to as many as seven murders. Prosecutors dropped those charges in 2017 when Grundy entered a plea deal.