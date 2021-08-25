Crime Watch 8

Mitchell man arrested, could face charge of child exploitation

MITCHELL, Ind. (WISH) — A 26-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on a preliminary charge of child exploitation and 20 preliminary charges of possession of child pornography, state police said in a news release.

Brennan D. Winkler, of Mitchell, also faces preliminary drug charges after his arrest by troopers with the the Indiana State Police Bloomington district and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Five cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led police to investigate Winkler, the release said.

An arrest photo as well as additional details about the case were not immediately available.

Online court records on Tuesday did not show a case filed yet against Winkler on the preliminary charges.

Winkler was found guilty last year in Lawrence Superior Court 2 of leaving the scene of an accident with moderate or serious bodily injury. He was sentenced in October to 910 days in prison, but had all but 62 days of jail credit suspended.

Domestic violence charges filed against Winkley last year in a separate case in Lawrence Superior Court 2 were dismissed in December.